New Jonesboro signs spark mixed reactions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro’s newest signs are stirring up the chat on social media.

On Friday, Jonesboro Unlimited shared pictures of the new Jonesboro sign on Facebook. It’s a sign that welcomes drives across different parts of Jonesboro.

Since it was shared, hundreds of comments have flooded its page.

The city of Jonesboro’s Facebook page also shared the post, and it too, got a lot of attention.

“Whenever I look at it, I totally just see like, it just doesn’t look well placed,” said Savannah Spades, a Jonesboro resident. “It doesn’t look like it represents Jonesboro very well.”

While some had positive comments, many were negative.

A group K8 spoke to saw the sign together for the first time when we showed them a picture of it.

“Oh, what do you think about that? I actually like the Red Wolf better,” said Shae Metcalf. “I like the rainbow.”

“I think it fits,” said Kennedy Soden.

“I don’t really like it that much though,” said Metcalf.

For the residents, it’s about what the sign represents.

“This doesn’t really describe Jonesboro, I feel like, I don’t know,” said Metcalf.

“Because it’s basic,” said Soden.

“Yeah, it’s kinda basic,” said Metcalf.

“It looks like a logo for a company that like, sold out,” said Curtis Farley.

Spades shared what she would have wanted the sign to look like.

“I definitely would put like a Red Wolf on it or something like that, something that, like something represents that we’re a college town,” said Spades.

Soden, Metcalf, and Farley said they would have wanted to see places like downtown Jonesboro represented.

Although the sign is here to stay, residents may or may not warm up to it.

“You know what? I don’t like it,” said Soden. “I changed my mind.”

