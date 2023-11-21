Football Friday Night
Nov. 21: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The rain is coming to an end, but I cannot rule out a couple of showers this morning.

Other than that, it’s going to be a cloudy fall day.

Temperatures will only warm into the mid-50s.

Skies will start to clear tonight, and the rest of the week does not look bad at all.

Temperatures are in the mid-50s with some sunshine, and this includes Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will cool to the low-50s by the weekend, but dry weather will prevail.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Addressing gun safety, a charity creates informational videos on gun storage.

A Jonesboro Police Department employee was fired for speaking out. Find out why the city says they took action.

Jonesboro’s newest signs are stirring up the chat on social media.

The American Red Cross is hoping to get your help this holiday season.

A trademark judge has ruled in favor of Arkansas State University.

A candidate for Missouri Attorney General questions why the current attorney general is involved in an investigation about Elon Musk.

A food delivery driver was arrested after police said he was caught stealing a package from a customer’s porch.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

