Red Cross asks for donations during holiday season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year with over 25 $1 billion disasters across the country, the American Red Cross is asking people for help during the holiday season.

In a news release, the American Red Cross is asking people to consider volunteering or making a donation this Giving Tuesday.

The Red Cross said it helped nearly 500 families in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri alone this year. They say every volunteer and dollar helps.

“It goes a long way in being able to help those individuals and families who are suffering like I said, whether it be home, fire, or a natural disaster like a tornado,” said John Brimley, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross.

