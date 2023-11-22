Arkansas man reunited with family trapped in Gaza

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As the world awaits a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, an Arkansas family separated by the conflict is thankful to finally be reunited.

Ramiz Younis’ family has been trapped in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attack, according to our content partner KARK-TV in Little Rock.

The family, including his wife, made nine trips to the border only to be told they could not leave.

“It was like a death sentence for everybody in Gaza,” Folla Saqer said as her husband translated.

Younis said the family would still be in Gaza had Saqer not taken a risk.

She told border officials she was “only bringing her children to their father on the other side of the border,” KARK reported.

Once on the other side, she changed her story and insisted on accompanying her infant and toddler children.

After a few days in Cairo, Egypt, Saqer and her two children were on a plane for the United States.

Although they are reunited, they still have loved ones in Gaza.

The couple said they pray the conflict ends soon.

To read more of their story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.