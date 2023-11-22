Arkansas State women’s basketball routs Hendrix

Five players scored in double figures on Tuesday night to propel the Arkansas State women’s basketball team to a 95-15 win over in-state foe Hendrix inside First National Bank Arena.

A-State (2-2) surged to a 39-0 lead to start the game en route to its largest margin of victory in program history. The Red Wolves shot 55.4 percent (41-74) from the field and forced 33 turnovers against the Warriors, resulting in 47 points. The 15 points is also the fewest allowed in school history.

Lauryn Pendleton led all players with 17 points, making all seven of her field-goal attempts, including two from 3-point range and a free throw. Izzy Higginbottom added 14 points, while Crislyn Rose chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and five assists in her first career start. Anna Griffin and Kiayra Ellis scored 10 points to round out the quintet of double-digit scorers.

The Red Wolves made their first 11 shots from the field and led 39-3 after the opening quarter, before outscoring Hendrix 13-2 in the second quarter to own a 52-5 lead at intermission.

A-State began the second half on an 18-0 run to push its lead to 71-5, with 16 of those points coming in transition, and owned a 77-10 advantage after three periods. The Scarlet and Black then closed the victory with 18 fourth-quarter points.

Arkansas State concludes its four-game home stand Tuesday, hosting in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the first game of a doubleheader inside First National Bank Arena. Tip-off against the Lady Lions is slated for 5 p.m. on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can also be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket Radio Network and the A-State Red Wolves mobile app.

