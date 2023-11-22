Arkansas Supreme Court hearing in West Memphis 3 case likely in 2024

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/TBP) - A hearing for one of the three men in the West Memphis Three case likely won’t be decided by the Arkansas Supreme Court until 2024.

According to our content partner Talk Business & Politics, Damien Echols wants the state of Arkansas to test ligatures used to bind three boys murdered in West Memphis in 1993.

The court is still waiting on an amicus brief from the Innocence Project. Once the brief is filed, will be in line with previously filed cases to be submitted to the court.

For more on this story, visit Talk Business & Politics’ website.

