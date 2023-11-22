Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas Supreme Court hearing in West Memphis 3 case likely in 2024

A hearing for one of the three men in the West Memphis Three case likely won’t be decided by...
A hearing for one of the three men in the West Memphis Three case likely won’t be decided by the Arkansas Supreme Court until 2024.(Action News 5)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/TBP) - A hearing for one of the three men in the West Memphis Three case likely won’t be decided by the Arkansas Supreme Court until 2024.

According to our content partner Talk Business & Politics, Damien Echols wants the state of Arkansas to test ligatures used to bind three boys murdered in West Memphis in 1993.

The court is still waiting on an amicus brief from the Innocence Project. Once the brief is filed, will be in line with previously filed cases to be submitted to the court.

For more on this story, visit Talk Business & Politics’ website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at a home owned by Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins early Sunday morning, leaving...
Property owned by Hoxie Mayor catches fire; fire chief resigns
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Termination of Jonesboro police department employee sparks outrage, calls for investigation
Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause on Friday, Nov. 17, to...
Police: Man scratched, bit ER nurse
A Blytheville man died Saturday when his wheelchair collided with an SUV.
Man dies after wheelchair collides with SUV
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Medic One sold to Maryland company

Latest News

A judge found probable cause on Monday, Nov. 20 to charge 18-year-old Jalen Michael Woods with...
Man arrested on burglary, stalking charges
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Community defends terminated Jonesboro Police Department employee during city council meeting
During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21, the construction firm Construction Network,...
Construction firm receives bid to rebuild fire station
The goal for Fill the Food Bank was 350,000 meals donated. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas...
“We need all the help we can get,” Food bank in need of volunteers, donations ahead of holidays