ASP shares warning about fleeing from law enforcement

With the holiday travel season underway, Arkansas State Police urges drivers to “be smart, pull over” when they see blue lights in their rearview mirror.(KY3)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holiday travel season underway, Arkansas State Police urges drivers to “be smart, pull over” when they see blue lights in their rearview mirror.

ASP Colonel Mike Hagar said fleeing from police is a selfish act with grave consequences that can put other drivers at risk.

“ASP Troopers will always put the safety of innocent civilians first,” Col. Hagar said. “Our Troopers will not look the other way any more than they would during an active-shooter situation. We won’t just follow someone and engage in a high-speed parade and hope that person is not going to hit an innocent bystander or innocent civilians on the road. Hope is not a strategy. Luck is not a plan.”

Hagar noted in Arkansas, it is a felony offense to to flee from police.

To watch the full Public Service Announcement, click here.

