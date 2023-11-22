Football Friday Night
Brookland police give out turkey gift cards to safe drivers

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, officers contacted drivers in the city, but Detective Dustin Norwood explained these drivers were not violating the law.(Brookland Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – The Brookland Police Department is making sure drivers are rewarded for their safe driving practices.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, officers contacted drivers in the city, but Detective Dustin Norwood explained these drivers were not violating the law.

“Officers stopped vehicles who were obeying the law and exhibiting safe driving practices during the holiday season,” he said in a news release.

Officers awarded the drivers from these contacts a gift card good for one turkey redeemable at any Bill’s Cost Plus location. They were also given a certificate to thank them for their safe driving practices.

A gift card and certificate given by Brookland police to those who practice safe driving this holiday.(Brookland Police Department)

Norwood said in total, 16 turkeys will be given to drivers during the holiday season.

