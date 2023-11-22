Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

City plans to construct solar farm

According to a news release, the Kennett Board of Public Works has partnered with Evergy Energy...
According to a news release, the Kennett Board of Public Works has partnered with Evergy Energy Partners to construct a 30-acre solar array on city-owned land.(AKNS)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The city of Kennett is working to bring solar energy to its residents.

According to a news release, the Kennett Board of Public Works has partnered with Evergy Energy Partners to construct a 30-acre solar array on city-owned land.

The land is located south of County Road 508 and west of County Road 551.

The array will include 7,800 solar panels and is expected to generate over five megawatts of energy, which is enough to power 965 homes.

The city expects to break ground on the project in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at a home owned by Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins early Sunday morning, leaving...
Property owned by Hoxie Mayor catches fire; fire chief resigns
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Termination of Jonesboro police department employee sparks outrage, calls for investigation
Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause on Friday, Nov. 17, to...
Police: Man scratched, bit ER nurse
A Blytheville man died Saturday when his wheelchair collided with an SUV.
Man dies after wheelchair collides with SUV
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Medic One sold to Maryland company

Latest News

Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Community defends terminated Jonesboro Police Department employee during city council meeting
A former Arkansas state senator and lieutenant governor candidate has been appointed to the...
Former Arkansas Sen. Jason Rapert appointed to state library board
On Tuesday, Nov. 21, officers contacted drivers in the city, but Detective Dustin Norwood...
Brookland police give out turkey gift cards to safe drivers
With the holiday travel season underway, Arkansas State Police urges drivers to “be smart, pull...
ASP shares warning about fleeing from law enforcement