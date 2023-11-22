Football Friday Night
Community defends terminated Jonesboro Police Department employee during city council meeting

Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
By Chris Carter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A wave of frustration swept through the Jonesboro City Council Chambers as community members voiced their discontent over the recent termination of Senior Video Analyst Rachel Anderson from the Jonesboro Police Department.

The termination, which occurred after Anderson publicly opposed the purpose behind a $17.5 million bond issue supported by Mayor Harold Copenhaver, has ignited calls for an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding her dismissal.

In a show of solidarity, the Jonesboro council chambers were filled to capacity as supporters gathered to express their disapproval of Anderson’s firing. Anderson, who didn’t attend the council meeting, later shared her gratitude for the overwhelming support she received from the community.

“It is truly humbling to have this type of support. People taking time out of their day, tonight, to speak on my behalf. I didn’t know more than half of the people who were here tonight,” Anderson remarked.

The controversy arose on November 7 when Anderson addressed the council during a public hearing on the proposed bond issue. Mayor Copenhaver, advocating for various projects, including a new E911 Dispatch and Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC), faced opposition from Anderson, who advocated for strategic placement of video analysts near detectives instead of dispatch.

Despite Mayor Copenhaver acknowledging Anderson’s comments with a brief “Duly noted,” her opposition led to her termination by Police Chief Rick Elliott. Elliott, in a statement, cited concerns that Anderson’s words “could jeopardize a critical funding stream” and labeled her statements and actions as “arrogant and insubordinate.”

Two individuals, including Anderson’s aunt Tracey Snell, spoke in support of Anderson during the council meeting, urging transparency regarding the reasons for her termination. Councilman L.J. Bryant commended Anderson in a letter last week for her conduct during the meeting, emphasizing her factual presentation and absence of personal attacks.

“I would implore you to consider and let us know, let Rachel know why was she fired,” urged Snell, echoing the sentiments of those questioning the decision.

Councilman Bryant, expressing disappointment at the decision, called for an impartial inquiry into Anderson’s termination, emphasizing the need to protect city employees in the public sector.

“There were hundreds of messages on social media, and I think we are reminding it a sin to kill a mockingbird, and I will have future comments on how to protect city employees,” stated Bryant during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Anderson, who has appealed her termination, expressed uncertainty about the outcome but mentioned receiving several job offers. The city’s communication director noted that the mayor could not provide an interview due to the ongoing appeal process.

