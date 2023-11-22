Football Friday Night
Construction firm receives bid to rebuild fire station

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Plans to rebuild the Trumann Fire Station are once again moving forward.

During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21, the construction firm Construction Network, Inc. received the bid to build the new fire station.

Mayor Jay Paul Woods told K8 News that CNI’s price came in under the city’s $2.6 million budget.

The city has been working to try and rebuild the station after it was destroyed by a tornado on Dec. 10, 2021.

The project was put on hold in Sept. 2023 because the only two contractors interested had costs over the city’s budget.

The city shared plans in early November that featured changes to bring down the price of the station, which includes waiting to install a storm shelter until the station is built.

Mayor Woods said more information about the project will be released at a later time.


