Division of Agriculture investigating new plant virus discovered in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A plant virus affecting melon and squash plants was found in Arkansas for the first time.

According to the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture’s Disease Lab, Melon Severe Mosaic Virus in straight-neck yellow squash and cucumber was found in two counties.

Extension agents across the state say those who grow any melon or squash need to be aware of the signs of the virus.

“They’ll cause leaf distortion, crinkling, sometimes fruit splitting. It’s an actual virus. A tospovirus. It can’t be cured,” Lawrence County Extension Office Agriculture Agent Bryce Baldridge explained.

If you suspect you have the disease, there are a few things you need to do.

“If they see any diseased plants, they need to pull it up, go to their local extension office, and have them send it to the lab just to have a confirmed diagnosis on it,” Baldridge added.

The division said this is a new discovery and more research would be conducted in the following months, but urged this is nothing worth panicking about.

Those with questions should reach out to their county’s extension agent.

