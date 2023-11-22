Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Dunklin Co. man admits to recording child sexual abuse

A man admitted on Wednesday, November 22 to recording his sexual abuse of a young teenage girl.
A man admitted on Wednesday, November 22 to recording his sexual abuse of a young teenage girl.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man admitted on Wednesday, November 22 to recording his sexual abuse of a young teenage girl.

Matthew A. Prewett, 43, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, he admitted to having sexual contact with the girl in April 2022.

The Kennett Police Department was notified on May 3 the victim was in a St. Louis hospital for a sexual assault examination after the victim’s mother found “sexually suggestive” text messages from Prewett on the girl’s phone.

Prewett was arrested the next day during a traffic stop in Dunklin County.

Investigators learned Prewett had also recorded other children in the shower.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 21, 2024. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Kennett Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Earle police officer has died following a crash Wednesday evening.
Officer identified in fatal crash
Leachville police chief hurt in car crash
Patrolmen James Neeley, Chad Hall, and Keveon Day were sworn in on Tuesday.
New police officers sworn in
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Community defends terminated Jonesboro Police Department employee during city council meeting

Latest News

Researchers revealed Arkansas to be one of several states home to the most successful people.
Arkansas ranks among top ten states for most billionaires, study shows
Leachville police chief hurt in car crash
An Earle police officer has died following a crash Wednesday evening.
Officer identified in fatal crash
New data shows that Arkansas and Missouri are considered safe states for cyclists.
Study: Arkansas, Missouri among safest states for cycling
Patrolmen James Neeley, Chad Hall, and Keveon Day were sworn in on Tuesday.
New police officers sworn in