Elderly man fatally injured in single-vehicle crash

An 87-year-old man died Tuesday when his car struck a culvert.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 87-year-old man died Tuesday when his car struck a culvert.

The crash happened at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 21 at the intersection of Highway 167 and Prince Cemetery Road in rural White County, Arkansas State Police said.

Billy Prewitt of Bald Knob was northbound when his 2014 Buick left the roadway on the right and struck a culvert.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Prewitt’s car then struck another culvert before coming to a final stop in a roadside ditch.

He was taken to Unity Health in Searcy, where he succumbed to his injuries.

