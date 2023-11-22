Football Friday Night
Experts warn not to board dogs during Thanksgiving

With many traveling out of town for Thanksgiving, experts say boarding your dog may not be the safest option.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With many traveling out of town for Thanksgiving, experts say boarding your dog may not be the safest option.

A mysterious illness is infecting dogs in several states, and veterinarians and researchers are trying to figure out what’s causing it.

K8 News spoke with a local veterinarian to determine whether they have seen any dogs experiencing symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, runny noses and eyes, and fatigue.

Dr. Gary Strickland at Jonesboro Family Pet Hospital said so far, they have not seen any cases. However, he said they are taking proper precautions during the holiday boarding to ensure the safety of all animals.

“We always make sure they are all up to date on vaccines because there are respiratory complexes that could add to this,” he said. “And then we clean excessively with antiviral and antibacterial detergents.”

He said they are also keeping the animals away from each other as a precaution.

“Dogs are not being walked together,” he said. “We are keeping them separate.”

While it appears to be an upper respiratory illness, tests do not prove that. Strickland believes it is bacteria-related.

Only a few states have reported the illness. Oregon officials said they’ve had over 200 cases since August. Right now, no vaccine is helping, so experts are warning against boarding your dogs for the holidays.

For more information regarding the disease, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

