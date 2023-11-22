Football Friday Night
Farmers talk turkey about agriculture bill

The US Farm Bill is a broad piece of legislation that affects both farmers and consumers.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The clock is running out to pass a new “farm bill.”

The U.S. Farm Bill is a broad legislation affecting farmers and consumers.

The latest farm bill was passed in 2018 with a clause that it must be renewed in five years.

If a new bill isn’t passed soon, it could have severe consequences for everyone.

“It’s not just production of agriculture but rural development, rural utilities, small businesses, healthcare, and things that rural communities rely on,” District 1 U.S. Representative Rick Crawford stated.

With the most recent spending bill passed to keep the government open, an extension of the 2018 farm bill was passed.

Representative Crawford said avoiding government shutdowns and the controversy surrounding the house speaker has caused the holdup in passing a new five-year piece of legislation.

“That burned three weeks and then some. We’re playing catch-up now,” Crawford explained. “Any floor time that we had hoped for in the final quarter of the year has been compromised, and that forced our hand to do an extension.”

Crawford predicts Congress will pass a new farming bill sometime early next year but said it’s essential for it to be passed sooner rather than later.

“What we’ll do in the first quarter of next year is pass the new farm bill that will supersede the extension,” Crawford said. “It’s important that we get this farm bill passed. If we punt, we don’t know what the future holds in the next Congress.”

Lawrence County Farmer Cole Hicks said he also wants to see the farm bill passed soon, as he and many other farmers depend on the assistance the farm bill provides.

“It’s important to get this passed, and it’s important to have people that are representing us in Congress as the farmer,” Hicks added.

Senator John Boozman and other leaders in the House and Senate Agriculture Committee released a statement on the recent extension that was passed:

