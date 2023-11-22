Football Friday Night
Former Arkansas Sen. Jason Rapert appointed to state library board

A former Arkansas state senator and lieutenant governor candidate has been appointed to the state library board.(Kelly Kissel | AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A former Arkansas state senator and lieutenant governor candidate has been appointed to the state library board.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Monday that Jason Rapert would take over the position.

According to our content partner KARK, the announcement comes amid a legal battle between the state and multiple libraries in Arkansas over Act 372.

A federal judge blocked two sections of the law that hold librarians and booksellers criminally liable for allowing books children to access books deemed “inappropriate.”

Once his appointment is confirmed by the Senate, Rapert said would suggest suspending funds from any libraries suing the state.

“I find it troubling that we’d be dispensing funds to a library system that has decided to attack the state of Arkansas in litigation,” Rapert said.

To read more on this story, visit KARK’s website.

