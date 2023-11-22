Football Friday Night
Jeff Foxworthy coming to Poplar Bluff

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - You might be a redneck if you buy tickets to Jeff Foxworthy’s show in Poplar Bluff.

The Grammy Award-winning comedian, best known for his redneck jokes and Blue-Collar Comedy Tour, will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Black River Coliseum, 301 S. 5th St.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. and range in price from $39 to $99. The online presale begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, use code Jeff.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the box office beginning Friday, Dec. 1.

