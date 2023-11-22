Football Friday Night
Level 4 sex offender relocates to Greene County

Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder announced Tuesday that 57-year-old Ricky Gene Terrill has moved to Greene 537 Road 537 in Marmaduke.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Level 4 sex offender convicted of sexually assaulting a woman has moved to Marmaduke.

Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder announced Tuesday that 57-year-old Ricky Gene Terrill has moved to Greene 537 Road 537 in Marmaduke.

In 2006, Terrill was convicted in California of assault with a deadly weapon by means of force likely to cause great bodily harm and forcible oral copulation.

In an alert to the public, Snyder said Terrill “physically and sexually assaulted an adult female stranger as she was walking down the road.”

The sheriff said the notification was not intended to increase fear, but to keep the public informed and safe.

“Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass offenders will not be tolerated,” he said.

