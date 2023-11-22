Man arrested on burglary, stalking charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was arrested after police say he broke into a woman’s home and threatened to kill her.

A judge found probable cause on Monday, Nov. 20 to charge 18-year-old Jalen Michael Woods with aggravated residential burglary, first-degree stalking, first-degree criminal mischief, violation of no-contact order, and third-degree assault on family or household member.

The charges stem from a burglary reported on Sunday, Nov. 18 at a home in Jonesboro.

According to the affidavit, Woods broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home after seeing a photo on social media of her on a date.

The victim told Jonesboro police that Woods became angry and began sending messages saying he was on the way to her house, along with “get you gun ready” and “I kill people.”

Shortly after, the victim said she saw Woods through her window before he proceeded to break another window in one of the bedrooms.

Woods then reportedly used a cinder block to break the window on the back door of the home.

The victim said she ran to a bedroom and locked the door behind her.

Court documents say a friend of Woods arrived at the home and noticed he had a knife in his hand while trying to break down the bedroom door.

The friend was able to get Woods to leave the home around the same time the police arrived.

Woods then fled from police on foot but was later captured and taken into custody, according to the affidavit.

Officers also discovered there was a no-contact order from a similar incident between Woods and the victim that occurred on Oct. 19.

The affidavit states Woods bonded out of the Craighead County Detention Center for the previous incident only four days prior to this one.

Woods received a bond of $1 million cash/surety. He awaits his arraignment in court on Dec. 28.

