Medical marijuana sales hit new high

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas medical marijuana users burned through $22.5 million to purchase 5,427 pounds of pot during the month of October.

According to the Department of Finance and Administration, sales through the first 10 months of 2023 totaled $234 million compared to $228.4 million spent during the same time last year.

The state has collected $25.9 million in tax revenue from medical marijuana so far this year.

Suite 443 in Hot Springs and Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood led dispensaries in sales during the month of October.

Locally, CROP in Jonesboro sold more than 305 pounds and NEA Full Spectrum of Brookland sold 156 pounds of medical marijuana during October.

Suite 443 (Hot Springs, opened May 10, 2019) sold 505.70 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs, opened May 12, 2019) sold 226.79 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton, opened June 20, 2019) sold 70.32 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena, opened June 27, 2019) sold 33.17 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Good Day Farm Hensley (formerly Native Green Hensley opened on July 2, 2019) sold 38.60 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View, opened July 11, 2019) sold 96.32 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

The Releaf Center (Bentonville, opened August 7, 2019) sold 231.59 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

The Source (Bentonville, opened August 15, 2019) sold 227.17 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

The Hill (Fayetteville, formerly Acanza, opened September 14, 2019) sold 196.52 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Harvest (Conway, opened October 11, 2019) sold 231.08 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville, opened November 20, 2019) sold 232.26 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland, opened December 9, 2019) sold 156.00 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

420 Dispensary (Russellville, opened December 17, 2019) sold 95.94 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

The Greenery (Fort Smith, opened December 18, 2019) sold 122.27 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Good Day Farm Texarkana (formerly Red River Remedy, opened on January 10, 2020) sold 60.53 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

SuperFarm (Texarkana, formerly Bloom Medicinals, opened on January 15, 2020) sold 55.24 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home, opened February 3, 2020) sold 125.88 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Berner’s by Good Day Farm (Little Rock, opened February 14, 2020) sold 192.18 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Greenlight Little Rock (formerly Curaleaf, opened February 26, 2020) sold 113.45 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Custom Cannabis (Alexander, opened March 5, 2020) sold 150.02 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood, opened March 17, 2020) sold 429.66 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Body and Mind Dispensary (West Memphis, opened April 27, 2020) sold 115.97 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Delta Cannabis (West Memphis, opened July 1, 2020) sold 201.34 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Good Day Monticello (Monticello, opened July 4, 2020) sold 64.80 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Arkadelphia, opened July 16, 2020) sold 34.28 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Heber Springs, opened July 17, 2020) sold 98.13 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Morrilton, opened August 3, 2020) sold 69.83 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Clarksville, opened August 7, 2020) sold 60.87 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Greenlight West Memphis (West Memphis, opened August 26, 2020) sold 56.30 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff, opened October 9, 2021) sold 317.97 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Zen Leaf (El Dorado, opened October 22, 2020) sold 106.38 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Spring River Dispensary (Hardy, opened January 7, 2021) sold 113.34 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Good Day Farm Cantrell (formerly Native Green Little Rock, opened on May 6, 2021) sold 55.87 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Hash Co. (Pine Bluff, opened June 18, 2021) sold 8.38 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Osage Creek Dispensary (Eureka Springs, opened June 18, 2021) sold 72.20 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary (Pine Bluff, opened July 1, 2021) sold 54.93 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

CROP (Jonesboro, opened September 21, 2021) sold 305.53 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Good Day Farm Van Buren (opened March 7, 2022) sold 100.31 pounds of medical marijuana in October.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.