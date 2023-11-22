Nov. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Some of the clouds have moved out, but some are hanging on this morning.

Those should diminish throughout the day. It will also be a cool day across Region 8 with highs in the low 50s, which is a few degrees below normal.

Temperatures will moderate just a bit for Thanksgiving, but still in the mid-50s.

Black Friday, we will see a few more clouds, and those clouds look to stick around through the weekend.

Temperatures into the weekend and next week look to stay below normal by a few degrees.

Overnight lows in the 30s. Any rain chances over the next 8 days look to stay below 20%.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast

News Headlines

The IRS postpones a rule that would affect those who get business income through third-party platforms.

The community unites and expresses outrage over a Jonesboro Police Department employee’s firing.

A controversial former state legislator is appointed to the state library board, but not everyone supports him.

A group gathered to host a vigil for the over 400 thousand people without Medicaid after disenrollment began on April 1 in Arkansas.

A Jonesboro man has a $1 million bond after police say he broke into a woman’s home and threatened to kill her.

With Thanksgiving coming up, some families are getting ready to be together and trying to keep their children from getting RSV.

Approximately 55 million people are expected to hit the road over the next two days, and now it will cost everyone a little less.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more

