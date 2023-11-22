Football Friday Night
Tennessee middle school administrators allegedly show up drunk to school basketball game, school says

By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Several middle school administrators have been reassigned after allegedly showing up to a school basketball game under the influence, a representative for the school system reported.

The principal and three assistant principals of New Providence Middle School have been removed from the school after events at a basketball game on Nov. 9, according to a letter to families from Dr. Schanda Doughy, the chief academic officer for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

The letter said the administrators were not present at the start of the game and arrived later while the game was in session. The letter also said that based on the interactions they had with others, it appeared that the administrators had consumed alcohol or were under the influence of alcohol.

During the investigation, the school system decided to remove the administrators based on evidence and witness statements.

“From these witness statements, interviews with the school administrators, and additional evidence, District leadership will be removing the current leadership at New Providence Middle effective immediately due to conduct unbecoming of educators, consuming alcohol prior to returning to school property and in the presence of students on campus, and neglect of duty,” the letter said.

The administrators were identified as Principal Richard Frost and assistant principals Megan Groene, Kelli Lorton and Taylor Massie.

According to the letters of reprimand the administrators received, a one-day suspension was recommended for each person and to be reassigned to a certified teaching position for which they are qualified and licensed effective Dec. 1.

The principal and three assistant principal positions will be posted this week. The school system said it will be working to hire a new leader for New Providence.

