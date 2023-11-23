Football Friday Night
Arkansas, Missouri among worst states for porch pirates

Arkansas and Missouri are considered some of the worst states for porch pirates.
Arkansas and Missouri are considered some of the worst states for porch pirates.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas and Missouri are considered some of the worst states for porch pirates.

According to Forbes, Arkansas was ranked 12th on the list of worst states while Missouri came in at the 10th spot.

Arkansas is one of eight states where stealing a package is a felony offense.

Most packages stolen in the U.S. are from Amazon followed by the United States Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx.

More information on this story can be found on Forbes’ website.

