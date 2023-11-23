Arkansas, Missouri among worst states for porch pirates

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas and Missouri are considered some of the worst states for porch pirates.

According to Forbes, Arkansas was ranked 12th on the list of worst states while Missouri came in at the 10th spot.

Arkansas is one of eight states where stealing a package is a felony offense.

Most packages stolen in the U.S. are from Amazon followed by the United States Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx.

