Arkansas National Guard troops to deploy days after Thanksgiving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Members of the Arkansas National Guard will be deploying overseas after spending Thanksgiving with their families.

According to our content partner KARK, the National Guard held a departure ceremony on Wednesday for the 216th Military Police Company troops.

The 35 men and women are set to deploy to Romania for nine months.

The Major General said the guardsmen would be supporting the United States in its assurance and deterrence mission in Europe.

The troops will depart for their mobilization station in Texas on Monday, Nov. 27.

