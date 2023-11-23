Football Friday Night
Arkansas ranks among top ten states for most billionaires, study shows

Researchers revealed Arkansas to be one of several states home to the most successful people.
Researchers revealed Arkansas to be one of several states home to the most successful people.(MGN ONLY)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Researchers revealed Arkansas to be one of several states home to the most successful people.

The study conducted by The Digital Project Manager analyzed data on the top 100 wealthiest people in the U.S. Researchers looked at which state they were from, and the population of each state to determine which state had the most successful people.

Arkansas ranked number seven with two billionaires from the top 200 list. Those include Bob and Jim Walton, sons of Walmart Founder Sam Walton.

Below is a list of the top 10 states home to the most billionaires:

StatePopulation# of billionaires from the top 100Billionaires per million peopleAverage worth
1. Wyoming576,85123.4723,500,000,000
2. Hawaii1,455,27132.0639,766,666,667
3. Nevada3,104,61441.2912,950,000,000
4. Oklahoma3,959,35330.7616,266,666,667
5. New Hampshire1,377,52910.737,600,000,000
6. New York20,201,249140.6921,864,285,714
7. Arkansas3,011,52420.6657,300,000,000
8. Connecticut3,605,94420.5518,300,000,000
9. California39,528,223210.5321,880,000,000
10. Washington7,705,28140.5294.425,000,000

Wyoming was ranked the highest for the most successful with 3.47 billionaires per one million people. Those include John Mars, who inherited stakes in Mars, Inc., and Christy Walton who married into the family that founded Walmart.

“It’s interesting to note despite Wyoming having the lowest population out of all the states; it comes out on top for homing some of the most successful people in the US,” said Nula Turner, editor of The Digital Project Manager.

