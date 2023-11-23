Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Article headlines are returning to X, Musk says

File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's...
File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Nov. 2, 2023.(AP)
By CNN Newource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Article headlines will once again be shown on posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CEO Elon Musk announced the feature was returning,

He removed the headlines under posts of links in early October.

At the time, Musk said it was because it would look better without them, but users have complained that without the headlines, posts lack context.

Their return will appear a little different though.

Musk says the headline would overlay the image of an article rather than below it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Earle police officer has been hurt in a crash.
Officer injured in crash
Leachville police chief hurt in car crash
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Community defends terminated Jonesboro Police Department employee during city council meeting
An 87-year-old man died Tuesday when his car struck a culvert.
Elderly man fatally injured in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’