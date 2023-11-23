Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

City receives ‘A’ credit rating in advance of bond proposal

City Finance Director Steve Purtee said this affords the city the potential of securing a very...
City Finance Director Steve Purtee said this affords the city the potential of securing a very favorable structure for the $17.5 million it seeks in bond proceeds,(Region 8 Newsdesk)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - S&P Global Ratings graded the City of Jonesboro with an “A” credit rating for potential purchasers in advance of a proposed bond issuance, based on the city’s strong financial performance and forecast.

City Finance Director Steve Purtee said this affords the city the potential of securing a very favorable structure for the $17.5 million it seeks in bond proceeds,

“An ‘A’ rating is important because it creates a better interest rate, the opportunity of greater security for bondholders, and in the end, more dollars dedicated specifically to projects in Jonesboro,” Purtee said.

S&P cited the city’s strong financial performance and healthy reserves, low debt and liability, and historically strong financial performance and institutional framework among its reasons for the rating.

It also noted that Jonesboro is the anchor of the metropolitan statistical area, its position as a retail hub, robust home development, and projected continued growth based on current development potentials.

It also cited Jonesboro’s 17 percent population growth from 2010 to 2020, its strong economic fundamentals, and its growing population and economic base.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver sees the growth data cited by S&P as confirmation that Jonesboro has to invest now in new and upgraded infrastructure, quality of place amenities, and safety.

“Sometimes we take these strengths for granted because we constantly look to improve, but I’m a firm believer that we have to continue to invest in our city to ensure we continue to grow and prosper. This revenue bond is a big piece of that,” Copenhaver said.

Revenue bond funding, just a part of a $40 million-plus improvement plan recently announced by the mayor, will begin its legislative course at next week’s City Council finance meeting. That meeting is at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers, 300 S. Church St.

Residents are invited to an additional informational open house regarding the project plans from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday in the main lobby of the Municipal Center at the same address.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 93-year-old woman died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision.
93-year-old woman killed in crash
Jonesboro’s newest signs are stirring up the chat on social media. On Friday, Jonesboro...
New Jonesboro signs spark mixed reactions
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Termination of Jonesboro police department employee sparks outrage, calls for investigation
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday, Nov. 20, to charge...
Man accused of kicking pregnant woman in stomach
This holiday season, some Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library employees have little to be...
Library cuts 13 jobs; branch closings possible

Latest News

Hicks named SBC Player of the Week, A-State men's basketball heads to Acrisure Invitational
Arkansas guard Taliah Scott named SEC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week
11-1 East Poinsett County prepares to host 2A State Semifinals
The city is getting ready to introduce the new budget for 2024.
Jonesboro works on budget and capital improvement plan for 2024