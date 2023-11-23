City receives ‘A’ credit rating in advance of bond proposal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - S&P Global Ratings graded the City of Jonesboro with an “A” credit rating for potential purchasers in advance of a proposed bond issuance, based on the city’s strong financial performance and forecast.

City Finance Director Steve Purtee said this affords the city the potential of securing a very favorable structure for the $17.5 million it seeks in bond proceeds,

“An ‘A’ rating is important because it creates a better interest rate, the opportunity of greater security for bondholders, and in the end, more dollars dedicated specifically to projects in Jonesboro,” Purtee said.

S&P cited the city’s strong financial performance and healthy reserves, low debt and liability, and historically strong financial performance and institutional framework among its reasons for the rating.

It also noted that Jonesboro is the anchor of the metropolitan statistical area, its position as a retail hub, robust home development, and projected continued growth based on current development potentials.

It also cited Jonesboro’s 17 percent population growth from 2010 to 2020, its strong economic fundamentals, and its growing population and economic base.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver sees the growth data cited by S&P as confirmation that Jonesboro has to invest now in new and upgraded infrastructure, quality of place amenities, and safety.

“Sometimes we take these strengths for granted because we constantly look to improve, but I’m a firm believer that we have to continue to invest in our city to ensure we continue to grow and prosper. This revenue bond is a big piece of that,” Copenhaver said.

Revenue bond funding, just a part of a $40 million-plus improvement plan recently announced by the mayor, will begin its legislative course at next week’s City Council finance meeting. That meeting is at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers, 300 S. Church St.

Residents are invited to an additional informational open house regarding the project plans from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday in the main lobby of the Municipal Center at the same address.

