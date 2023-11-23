Drivers hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people around the country are hitting the road ahead of Thanksgiving as Wednesday marks one of the busiest travel days.

AAA says nearly 49 million people will travel between Wednesday and the Sunday after the holiday, meaning the roads will be packed.

One driver who had already been on the road a lot the past couple of days stopped in Bono and talked about how it had been.

“Good clean ride listening to my audiobook, by the time I get to Springfield I will have spent 25 hours on the road in the last 72 hours,” Bob Gobero said.

AAA also says the best time to head back home is early Sunday morning to try and beat the crowds.

