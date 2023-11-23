Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Drivers hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people around the country are hitting the road ahead of Thanksgiving as Wednesday marks one of the busiest travel days.

AAA says nearly 49 million people will travel between Wednesday and the Sunday after the holiday, meaning the roads will be packed.

One driver who had already been on the road a lot the past couple of days stopped in Bono and talked about how it had been.

“Good clean ride listening to my audiobook, by the time I get to Springfield I will have spent 25 hours on the road in the last 72 hours,” Bob Gobero said.

AAA also says the best time to head back home is early Sunday morning to try and beat the crowds.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 93-year-old woman died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision.
93-year-old woman killed in crash
Jonesboro’s newest signs are stirring up the chat on social media. On Friday, Jonesboro...
New Jonesboro signs spark mixed reactions
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Termination of Jonesboro police department employee sparks outrage, calls for investigation
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday, Nov. 20, to charge...
Man accused of kicking pregnant woman in stomach
This holiday season, some Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library employees have little to be...
Library cuts 13 jobs; branch closings possible

Latest News

Motorists who regularly travel on one Ash Flat road need to plan an alternate route.
Bridge closure planned for Ash Flat
Batesville firefighters work to control a gas leak and fire.
Fire crews work to control gas leak and fire
A crash blocked traffic on a Mississippi County interstate for several hours.
Interstate back open following crash
A look at the intersection of the Highway 412 Bypass and Highway 358 in Greene County.
Changes made at intersection to cut down on accidents