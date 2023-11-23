Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Football Friday Night (11/24/23)

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the K8 News app.
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the K8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Postseason pigskin continues in Arkansas.

Poinsett County is represented in both 2A State Semifinals. Chris will be in Lepanto as 11-1 East Poinsett County hosts 11-1 Carlisle. EPC is in the final four for the 2nd straight season. They’ve scored at least 30 points in every game in 2023.

Marked Tree travels to 12-0 Bigelow. The Indians are 9-2 this season, 6 of those wins have come on the road, including two in the playoffs.

Logan will be in Salem. The 11-0 Greyhounds host Mansfield in the 3A State Quarterfinals.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

2023 STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS CENTRAL

SEE PAST FFN EPISODES HERE

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (11/24/23)

Carlisle at East Poinsett County (2A State Semifinals)

Marked Tree at Carlisle (2A State Semifinals)

Salem at Mansfield (3A State Quarterfinals)

Rivercrest at Arkadelphia (4A State Quarterfinals)

Ashdown at Harding Academy (4A State Quarterfinals)

Augusta at Spring Hill (8-Man State Semifinals)

Rector 8-Man State Championship Preview

Other Arkansas State Playoff Games

Conway at Fayetteville (7A State Semifinals)

Bentonville at Bryant (7A State Semifinals)

Pulaski Academy at Greenwood (6A State Semifinals)

Little Rock Christian at Benton (6A State Semifinals)

Shiloh Christian at Pine Bluff (5A State Semifinals)

Camden Fairview at Little Rock Parkview (5A State Semifinals)

Ozark at Warren (4A State Quarterfinals)

Elkins at Central Arkansas Christian (4A State Quarterfinals)

Booneville at Camden Harmony Grove (3A State Quarterfinals)

Junction City at Glen Rose (3A State Quarterfinals)

Bismarck at Prescott (3A State Quarterfinals)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 93-year-old woman died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision.
93-year-old woman killed in crash
Jonesboro’s newest signs are stirring up the chat on social media. On Friday, Jonesboro...
New Jonesboro signs spark mixed reactions
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Termination of Jonesboro police department employee sparks outrage, calls for investigation
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday, Nov. 20, to charge...
Man accused of kicking pregnant woman in stomach
This holiday season, some Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library employees have little to be...
Library cuts 13 jobs; branch closings possible

Latest News

11-1 East Poinsett County prepares to host 2A State Semifinals
Greene County Tech girls beat Jonesboro in non-conference hoops
Brookland girls basketball beats Valley View 57-42
Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.
K8 Sports HS Basketball Scoreboard (11/20/23)