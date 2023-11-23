Postseason pigskin continues in Arkansas.

Poinsett County is represented in both 2A State Semifinals. Chris will be in Lepanto as 11-1 East Poinsett County hosts 11-1 Carlisle. EPC is in the final four for the 2nd straight season. They’ve scored at least 30 points in every game in 2023.

Marked Tree travels to 12-0 Bigelow. The Indians are 9-2 this season, 6 of those wins have come on the road, including two in the playoffs.

Logan will be in Salem. The 11-0 Greyhounds host Mansfield in the 3A State Quarterfinals.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

2023 STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS CENTRAL

SEE PAST FFN EPISODES HERE

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (11/24/23)

Carlisle at East Poinsett County (2A State Semifinals)

Marked Tree at Carlisle (2A State Semifinals)

Salem at Mansfield (3A State Quarterfinals)

Rivercrest at Arkadelphia (4A State Quarterfinals)

Ashdown at Harding Academy (4A State Quarterfinals)

Augusta at Spring Hill (8-Man State Semifinals)

Rector 8-Man State Championship Preview

Other Arkansas State Playoff Games

Conway at Fayetteville (7A State Semifinals)

Bentonville at Bryant (7A State Semifinals)

Pulaski Academy at Greenwood (6A State Semifinals)

Little Rock Christian at Benton (6A State Semifinals)

Shiloh Christian at Pine Bluff (5A State Semifinals)

Camden Fairview at Little Rock Parkview (5A State Semifinals)

Ozark at Warren (4A State Quarterfinals)

Elkins at Central Arkansas Christian (4A State Quarterfinals)

Booneville at Camden Harmony Grove (3A State Quarterfinals)

Junction City at Glen Rose (3A State Quarterfinals)

Bismarck at Prescott (3A State Quarterfinals)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.