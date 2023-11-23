Jonesboro works on budget and capital improvement plan for 2024

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The holidays are a time of spending, and with the new year not too far away, the city of Jonesboro is considering how it will be spending its money.

The sheet below shows the future projects of Jonesboro:

Jonesboro's proposed capital improvement plan for 2024 (City of Jonesboro)

With all these projects in the capital improvement plan, it means the budget could look a little different.

“So that lineup will look different than last year but there will be a significant uptick in funding for those safety accommodations,” Brian Richardson said.

The budget has funding to hire additional firefighters and road overlay projects which Brian Richardson, Chief Administrative Officer for the city, said were a must this year.

“We wanted to really increase spending on the overlay, miscellaneous street projects and this will be a continued evolution of that effort to help ensure that residents and visitors have the smoothest most adequate infrastructure that we can afford to put out,” Richardson said.

The difference between the budget and improvement projects is that the budget is focused on fixing issues right now while the capital improvements are focused on future projects.

“Things that would typically be reflected in a budget would be funding for trail but as a part of the capital improvement plan proposition the current revenue bond proposal includes 5 million dollars for trail projects, so we don’t need to include that in the budget as much,” Richardson said.

A couple of projects in the capital improvement plan include the Carway Road expansion and funding for the real-time crime center, but there are also new ones in the works.

“We set aside funding in a restricted fund to make an indoor turf facility over at Joe Mack Campbell Park a reality,” Richardson said.

Other new projects include a clubhouse at the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex, upgrades at the forum, and maybe a new park in northeast Jonesboro.

“That is currently under a grant process as well, but we have still not heard back yet but we are hoping that comes through,” Richardson said.

The capital improvements plan will begin its legislative course at next week’s City Council finance meeting. That meeting is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the Council Chambers.

