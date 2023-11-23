Football Friday Night
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber Taylor, 33. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A man and woman have been arrested and are facing multiple charges in North Carolina.

WITN reports that a traffic stop led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber Taylor, 33, last week.

According to Craven County deputies, they stopped a vehicle that was occupied by Faulkner and Taylor last Thursday for a registration violation.

During the stop, a police K-9 alerted deputies to the possible presence of narcotics in the car.

Authorities said they ended up finding various narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Faulkner and Taylor were arrested and booked on $2 million bonds, deputies reported.

The 74-year-old is facing numerous charges that include trafficking heroin, intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver controlled substances along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor’s charges include trafficking heroin and opioids by possession, intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver controlled substances, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia along with resisting an officer.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

