Merger announced for Quapaw, Westark Area scouting councils

According to a news release, the Quapaw Area and Westark Area Councils will be joining to form...
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Boy Scouts of America announced a merger between two Arkansas councils.

According to a news release, the Quapaw Area and Westark Area Councils will be joining to form the Natural State Council.

Natural State Council CEO Shanna Richardson announced the merger on Tuesday in Little Rock.

Richardson said the decision marks a major milestone in efforts to enhance the reach and impact of the Boy Scouts of America.

“The Quapaw Area Council and the Westark Area Council, both distinguished for their longstanding commitment to character development and leadership training, share a mutual vision of securing a robust and sustainable Scouting legacy for the region. It is the belief of both Council Executive Boards that Scouting in Arkansas will be stronger, will be more vibrant, and will simply be, ‘Better Together,’” Richardson said.

The news release said the merger will impact more than 6,200 youth across 56 counties in the state.

It will also allow BSA to save on costs through shared expertise, resources, programs, and facilities.

The Natural State Council will receive additional funding through a $500,000 matching grant opportunity from the Walton Family Foundation.

