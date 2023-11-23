Officer accused of driving drunk while off-duty, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an officer they say drove under the influence while off-duty.

On November 22, the Memphis Police Department was contacted by an Arkansas Police Department and informed that an off-duty officer was in custody for driving under the influence.

Garry Arnold, after being taken into police custody, was temporarily relieved of his duties with pay.

Arnold joined the department in 2017 and is assigned to the uniform patrol.

This is an ongoing investigation.

