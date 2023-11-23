Study: Arkansas, Missouri among safest states for cycling

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New data shows that Arkansas and Missouri are considered safe states for cyclists.

A study conducted by The Fitch Law Firm looked a data from the National Highway Traffic Administration from 2017 to 2021 to locate the areas with the lowest cyclist fatalities.

Rank State Bicyclist Fatalities Total Fatalities % Bicyclists 1 South Dakota 1 459 0.22% 2 Wyoming 1 447 0.22% 3 Vermont 1 228 0.44% 4 Nebraska 6 819 0.73% 5 Tennessee 42 3,930 1.07% 6 Alabama 39 3,306 1.18% 7 Missouri 40 3,261 1.23% 8 Montana 9 713 1.26% 9 West Virginia 13 987 1.32% 10 Arkansas 27 2,029 1.33%

Missouri was ranked 7th with 40 bicycle fatalities and Arkansas ranked 10th with 27 fatalities in the five-year period.

South Dakota was found to be the safest state for cyclists followed by Wyoming and Vermont. The deadliest state is Florida, according to the study.

