Study: Arkansas, Missouri among safest states for cycling

New data shows that Arkansas and Missouri are considered safe states for cyclists.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New data shows that Arkansas and Missouri are considered safe states for cyclists.

A study conducted by The Fitch Law Firm looked a data from the National Highway Traffic Administration from 2017 to 2021 to locate the areas with the lowest cyclist fatalities.

RankStateBicyclist FatalitiesTotal Fatalities% Bicyclists
1South Dakota14590.22%
2Wyoming14470.22%
3Vermont12280.44%
4Nebraska68190.73%
5Tennessee423,9301.07%
6Alabama393,3061.18%
7Missouri403,2611.23%
8Montana97131.26%
9West Virginia139871.32%
10Arkansas272,0291.33%

Missouri was ranked 7th with 40 bicycle fatalities and Arkansas ranked 10th with 27 fatalities in the five-year period.

South Dakota was found to be the safest state for cyclists followed by Wyoming and Vermont. The deadliest state is Florida, according to the study.

