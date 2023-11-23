Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

VIDEO: Giant, inflatable hamburger rolls through parking lot

It was quite a sight as a large inflatable hamburger broke loose and rolled away in Newberg last week.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - It was quite a sight as a large, inflatable hamburger broke loose and rolled away in an Oregon city.

Surveillance video shared with KPTV shows the large sandwich, which appeared to be about the size of an SUV, rolling through a parking lot just before 7 a.m. last Saturday.

According to the person who shared the video, the hamburger came from the Burger King on Portland Road in Newberg, where it had apparently been outside for a while before strong winds broke it loose that morning.

The video shows the burger flattening a flag pole and getting stuck against a building for a moment before the wind blows it over the roof and out of sight of the camera.

It’s unclear how far the hamburger rolled or where it ended up.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 93-year-old woman died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision.
93-year-old woman killed in crash
Jonesboro’s newest signs are stirring up the chat on social media. On Friday, Jonesboro...
New Jonesboro signs spark mixed reactions
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Termination of Jonesboro police department employee sparks outrage, calls for investigation
This holiday season, some Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library employees have little to be...
Library cuts 13 jobs; branch closings possible
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday, Nov. 20, to charge...
Man accused of kicking pregnant woman in stomach

Latest News

After years of living with a rare heart disease, the young man received a life-changing...
Heart transplant recipient plans to name daughter after donor
A white gunman opened fire inside a Walmart, wounding four people, including two Black women,...
Walmart shooting in Ohio probed as partially ‘racially motivated,’ FBI says
The cause of the crash was under investigation. (WFAA, MATT RIVERA, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
Pilot killed days before birthday when small plane crashes in shopping center
New data shows that Arkansas and Missouri are considered safe states for cyclists.
Study: Arkansas, Missouri among safest states for cycling