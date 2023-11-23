Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Waking up with GMR 8

Some Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library employees have little to be thankful for.
Some Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library employees have little to be thankful for.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A little bit of frost and fog this morning across the region, but the afternoon looks very nice.

The sunshine will be nice as we start the day, but clouds will start to increase by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

A dry cold front will move in tonight and clouds will linger into your Black Friday.

Temperatures tomorrow and into the weekend will be below normal with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We will have to watch the disturbance that will move in by Saturday night which could bring us a little bit of rain into Sunday morning.

Next week looks nice and sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Arkansas troops prepare to deploy after Thanksgiving.

Jonesboro city leaders talk about the new budget.

Region 8 libraries could face the chopping block.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Earle police officer has been hurt in a crash.
Officer injured in crash
Leachville police chief hurt in car crash
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Community defends terminated Jonesboro Police Department employee during city council meeting
An 87-year-old man died Tuesday when his car struck a culvert.
Elderly man fatally injured in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

New data shows that Arkansas and Missouri are considered safe states for cyclists.
Study: Arkansas, Missouri among safest states for cycling
Leachville police chief hurt in car crash
An Earle police officer has been hurt in a crash.
Officer injured in crash
Patrolmen James Neeley, Chad Hall, and Keveon Day were sworn in on Tuesday.
New police officers sworn in