Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say

FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Five people were killed in a house fire on Thanksgiving, according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.

Mikaela Hunt, with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, said they received a call for an investigator at around 8 a.m.

The home was completely consumed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators are expected to provide additional information on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash
Leachville police chief hurt in car crash
Patrolmen James Neeley, Chad Hall, and Keveon Day were sworn in on Tuesday.
New police officers sworn in
Members of the Arkansas National Guard will be deploying overseas after spending Thanksgiving...
Arkansas National Guard troops to deploy days after Thanksgiving
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
4-day truce begins in Gaza, setting stage to swap dozens of hostages for Palestinian prisoners
Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun goes off.
Dramatic body camera video shows officers wrestle gun away from suspect
Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun goes off.
Dramatic bodycam shows officers wrestle gun from suspect
Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash