Arkansas State men’s basketball plays in Acrisure Invitational Friday & Saturday

Arkansas State plays in a multi-team event (MTE) for the third year in a row, beginning Friday night in the Acrisure Invitational against San Diego. Held at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif., the Red Wolves will face either Hawaii or UTRGV on Saturday before returning home to host Jackson State (Nov. 28). Tip-off against the Toreros is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT, with time for Saturday’s contest at either 7 or 9:30 p.m. CT.

There will be a live stream (subscription required) of all games, while the radio broadcast for Friday can be across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and the A-State Red Wolves app. Saturday’s game can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket Radio Network. The Red Wolves are 23-25 in MTEs since 1993.

Head Coach Bryan Hodgson is in his first season as head coach at Arkansas State and picked up his first career win on Nov. 14 against Alcorn State. Junior guard Freddy Hicks was named this week’s Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week. Hicks averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in two games last week, including a line of 21/9/7 at Iowa to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for his career. Sophomore guard Terrance Ford Jr. and newcomer Freddy Hicks received Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team honors. Caleb Fields has 493 assists in his career to rank third on the career assists list. He is 51 shy of matching Carl Archer (1986-89) for second alltime with 544.

