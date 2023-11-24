Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas State men’s basketball plays in Acrisure Invitational Friday & Saturday

By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas State plays in a multi-team event (MTE) for the third year in a row, beginning Friday night in the Acrisure Invitational against San Diego. Held at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif., the Red Wolves will face either Hawaii or UTRGV on Saturday before returning home to host Jackson State (Nov. 28). Tip-off against the Toreros is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT, with time for Saturday’s contest at either 7 or 9:30 p.m. CT.

There will be a live stream (subscription required) of all games, while the radio broadcast for Friday can be across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and the A-State Red Wolves app. Saturday’s game can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket Radio Network. The Red Wolves are 23-25 in MTEs since 1993.

Head Coach Bryan Hodgson is in his first season as head coach at Arkansas State and picked up his first career win on Nov. 14 against Alcorn State. Junior guard Freddy Hicks was named this week’s Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week. Hicks averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in two games last week, including a line of 21/9/7 at Iowa to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for his career. Sophomore guard Terrance Ford Jr. and newcomer Freddy Hicks received Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team honors. Caleb Fields has 493 assists in his career to rank third on the career assists list. He is 51 shy of matching Carl Archer (1986-89) for second alltime with 544.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Earle police officer has died following a crash Wednesday evening.
Officer identified in fatal crash
Leachville police chief hurt in car crash
Patrolmen James Neeley, Chad Hall, and Keveon Day were sworn in on Tuesday.
New police officers sworn in
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

8 Questions: A-State football on their favorite Thanksgiving food
8 Questions: A-State women's basketball on their favorite Thanksgiving food
Pittman and Drinkwitz preview Battle Line Rivalry
Butch Jones leads the pack as Red Wolves football took the field September 9th in the home...
Arkansas State football travels to Marshall for regular season finale