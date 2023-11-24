Football Friday Night
David Jones scores career-high 36 and Memphis beats No. 20 Arkansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — David Jones had a career-high 36 points and five steals to help Memphis beat No. 20 Arkansas 84-79 on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Memphis (5-0) advances to play Villanova in the title game on Friday. Arkansas (4-2) faces No. 14 North Carolina for third place.

Jones was 10 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and 12 of 14 at the stripe — to top his previous high of 33 points against Louisville on Dec. 10, 2021, while playing for DePaul. Jones became the second Memphis player since 2010 with 34-plus points and four-plus steals in a game, joining Jeremiah Martin.

Nick Jourdain added 12 points for Memphis, and Jaykwon Walton scored 11.

Khalif Battle scored 21 points for Arkansas. Davonte Davis added 15 points, Trevon Brazile had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Tramon Mark scored 12.

Memphis was called for an administrative technical foul with 2:07 left for having six players on the floor. Battle made two free throws to get within 76-69, but the Razorback turned it over on the ensuing possession.

Battle sank a 3-pointer in transition to pull to 76-72 with 1:07 left. After a timeout, Jourdain was left open for a driving layup for a six-point lead. Jayhlon Young, Jones and Walton combined for six straight makes at the free-throw line in the final 30 seconds to seal it.

