Holiday shoppers hunting down the best deals in town

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Daughters and sons shopping for Mom on the busiest shopping day of the year gathered in Jonesboro Friday.

There was a full parking lot and no spot in sight as Black Friday shoppers hunted down the best deals in town. People from across NEA gathered to shop at The Uptown on Nov. 24 at stores, including The Refinery, Gearhead Outfitters, Hollywood Feed, GH Express, Buckle, SteamRoller Blues, and Maurice’s.

A few young shoppers said they wanted to get ahead on holiday shopping. Rori Dunlap of Jonesboro went to “one of her favorite stores in town,” Steam Roller Blues. She said she bought something for someone special.

“I’m Christmas shopping for my mom,” Dunlap said.

Manila residents Mason Mullen and Billy Morris traveled to Jonesboro to take advantage of the deals. Morris said he was also out looking for something to get his mother.

“Trying not to spend that much money,” Morris said. “That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Mullen said the two stopped at DNW Outdoors before making their way to The Uptown. He said he enjoyed his shopping day in Jonesboro.

“I stopped by Gearhead, and they had a couple of sales over there,” Mullen said. “[Had to] hit them up.”

Several of the stores’ employees said they would continue holiday sales the following day in light of Small Business Saturday.

