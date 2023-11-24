One killed, four injured after truck crashes through restaurant

BARLING, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - One person was killed and three people were injured after a truck drove through a restaurant in Barling on Wednesday.

According to our content partner KNWA, the crash occurred at the Blue Agave Mexican Grill.

The crash report says Larry Stevens, 66, was driving in the Blue Agave parking lot when his vehicle ran through the north wall of the restaurant.

The vehicle struck five people inside the restaurant. 48-year-old Heather White was killed in the crash.

Stevens was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center. He faces four counts of second-degree battery, one count of felony criminal mischief, and one count of driving while intoxicated.

Stevens was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center. He faces four counts of second-degree battery, one count of felony criminal mischief, and one count of driving while intoxicated. (Sebastian County Sheriff's Office)

To read more about this story, visit KNWA’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.