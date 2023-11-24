Record-breaking 2,238 meals served at annual Thanksgiving community dinner

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Children, adults, and the elderly came together Thursday to eat and to give back.

There were more meals than ever before at this year’s Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The community came together to celebrate the holiday at St. Bernards Auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Co-coordinator Samantha Hess, who has attended the event since she was in second grade, said this was the biggest turnout she has ever seen.

“Our to-go line wrapped out the door earlier this morning,” she said.”The people working in-house wrapped around the inside of the building.”

Hess compared the amounts of people served, turkey donated, and participating volunteers to years previous. She said they began keeping records of each event in 2015.

“Up to this point, 2019 was our biggest year with 1,867 people served,” she said. “As of right now, we’re estimating over 2,000 people served this year.”

Once the event ended, Hess said the total amount of people served was a record-breaking 2,238.

Hess said they went through 600 lbs of turkey, 90 gallons of green beans, 620 lbs of mashed potatoes, 134 pans of dressing, 30 gallons of gravy, 20 gallons of cranberry sauce, and 2,040 rolls. Bistro on the Ridge cooked everything for the dinner. Food was donated by organizations including the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, Butterball, and local businesses/churches.

Hess said she greatly appreciates everyone who donated. She said this was by far the most volunteers she had ever seen at the event.

“Last year we had 308 volunteers, and I’m going to estimate we have double that this year,” Hess said.

Volunteer Jonathan Smith handed out plates as people made their way down the line. He said he and his family love giving back to the community.

“We like to help people when they’re in distress because we all need a little help sometimes,” Smith said.

Volunteer and St. Bernards employee Melinda Webb gave out water and silverware. She said she loves that everyone is welcome.

“Today we’re serving meals to people who may not have any family to spend time with or people who may be less fortunate and need a meal,” Webb said. ”We don’t want anybody to be alone this time of year.”

Members from The Rock Jonesboro even gave out hundreds of blankets. Volunteer Caitlyn Foley said they also gave out hats, gloves, and scarves to keep people warm this winter.

“Anything that people might need,” Foley said. “Our community has helped us so much, so anything that we can do to help give back.”

The doors opened at 10:30 a.m. and food supplies ran out by noon.

