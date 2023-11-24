Football Friday Night
Skaters give back before skating rink closes its doors

The Twilight Skating Rink hosted its 'Stuff the Rink' Thanksgiving potluck and food drive on Thursday, Nov. 23.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a final moment to give back for a long-standing skating rink in Jonesboro.

The Twilight Skating Rink hosted its ‘Stuff the Rink’ Thanksgiving potluck and food drive on Thursday, Nov. 23.

This comes just three days before the skating rink closes its doors for good on Sunday, Nov. 26. The owners were given six months to find a new home for the attraction.

Everyone who attended the skating rink paid a discounted entrance fee of $5. Skaters and employees ate home-cooked dishes and donated canned food items, with all donations benefiting the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

Co-owner Tristan Veteto said he wanted to close this place on a good note.

“It’s our last weekend so if we can do any good for the community, we will,” he said.

Veteto said owning the skating rink has been a good run, but he is sad to see it go.

“I’m saving my tears for the last day,” he said. “My cheeks got a little warm but we’re making it, we are going to make it.”

Despite the upcoming closure, the skating rink is not ready to say goodbye.

The owners announced on Monday, Nov. 13 they planned to make the rink “mobile,” letting people with large indoor facilities, such as churches or gyms, act as a rink.

