Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Troopers wrangle runaway bull caught roaming on interstate

Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull on Interstate 17 outside of Phoenix. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Troopers in Arizona got an unusual call early Friday morning.

KPHO reports that Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull at about 1 a.m. on Interstate 17.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras caught video of the bull roaming around I-17 near Jomax Road.

Troopers said the animal found a gap in a cattle enclosure off a stretch of the interstate and quickly made an escape.

Luckily, after a brief chase, the bull was wrangled and returned to its cattle enclosure.

“He was just standing in the HOV lane staring at me. I had my sirens going, but I could not scare him off the roadway,” Sgt. Kevin Watt said. “He seemed like he wanted to take me on.”

Troopers said they were able to fix the gap in the enclosure, ensuring there weren’t strays looking to bolt too.

No drivers or troopers were injured. However, the cattle owner remains a mystery, as well as why the cattle were so close to the freeway.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash
Leachville police chief hurt in car crash
The crash report says Larry Stevens, 66, was driving in the Blue Agave parking lot when his...
One killed, four injured after truck crashes through restaurant
Researchers revealed Arkansas to be one of several states home to the most successful people.
Arkansas ranks among top ten states for most billionaires, study shows
Members of the Arkansas National Guard will be deploying overseas after spending Thanksgiving...
Arkansas National Guard troops to deploy days after Thanksgiving

Latest News

FILE -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game...
Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees says his ‘right arm does not work’
Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash
Officer killed in crash escorted to hometown
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?