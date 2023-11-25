Football Friday Night
A-State men's basketball has cold shooting night in California, drops first game of Acrisure Invitational

The 2023 Acrisure Invitational will be held Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25 at...
The 2023 Acrisure Invitational will be held Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California(Acrisure Invitational)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:58 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
San Diego’s second-half surge was tough for the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to overcome in a 71-57 loss to the Toreros Friday night at the Acrisure Invitational.

A-State (1-4) owned a halftime lead, but USD (5-1) scored 12 unanswered after intermission and held that lead to take the win inside Acrisure Arena. The Toreros shot 40.6 percent from the field (26-64) while holding the Red Wolves to 29.4 percent (20-68).

Dyondre Dominguez scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead A-State, while Freddy Hicks added 12 points and seven boards. Lado Laku corralled a game-high 12 rebounds as the Red Wolves out-rebounded USD 50-40.

Dominguez scored A-State’s first five points of the night, as the Red Wolves built an early lead that stood for most of the half. A Fields layup at the 10:40 mark gave A-State its largest lead at 19-10 before the Toreros fought back to take a 27-26 lead with a minute remaining. Fields knocked down another layup inside a minute, giving the Scarlet and Black a 28-27 advantage at the break.

San Diego opened the second half on a 12-0 run to take a double-digit lead before A-State pulled to within 11 on a trey by Zane Butler with 5:17 to play. The Toreros outscored the Red Wolves 44-29 and shot 48.5 percent from the floor in the final 20 minutes to earn the win.

NEXT UP

A-State looks to bounce back on Saturday, facing UT Rio Grande Valley in the third-place game of the Acrisure Invitational. Tip-off against the Vaqueros is slated for 7 p.m. CT. A subscription-based live stream for the event is available, and the radio broadcast of Saturday’s game will be aired on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket Radio Network. The contest can also be heard on the A-State Red Wolves mobile app.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State men’s basketball program, follow @AStateMB on Twitter/X and @astatemb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateMB.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, four injured after truck crashes through restaurant
Latest News

Cody Schrader runs for 217 yards and a TD, No. 9 Missouri beats Arkansas
