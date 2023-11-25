Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made prior.

The announcement stated that they would begin charging $10 per person.

The uproar on Facebook alone saw hundreds of comments and shares among the community.

In response to the backlash, the event organizers stated they would return to the previous year’s pricing.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 25, the prices will roll back to $20 per vehicle Sunday through Thursday and $25 per vehicle Friday and Saturday.

While many initially blamed the City of Jonesboro for the price hike, they said in a post that the attraction is privately operated.

“Multiple commenters have mistakenly contacted the City about Christmas at the Park pricing. This is a privately operated attraction, but the City has contacted the ownership and is working on ways to reduce cost to the operator and visitors. With the kindness of some prospective donors, we hope to find a way to reduce prices shortly.”

The Christmas at the Park Facebook page said their primary goal is to bring a Christmas attraction to serve the community.

“Christmas at the Park is operated by a small group of people who wanted to bring a Christmas attraction to Jonesboro. We all volunteer our time and money to make this happen. This is a labor of love, certainly not something we do for profit. Our goal is to give Jonesboro a place to make holiday memories and for the project to at least break even. The price is set based on how many cars we expect for the season and how much it costs to operate,” the post stated. “We heard you. Now we NEED you. ALL of you. To come to Christmas at the Park. And support it. More cars than ever. More visitors than ever. We can’t wait to see you.”

