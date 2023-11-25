Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash

The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made prior.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made prior.

The announcement stated that they would begin charging $10 per person.

The uproar on Facebook alone saw hundreds of comments and shares among the community.

In response to the backlash, the event organizers stated they would return to the previous year’s pricing.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 25, the prices will roll back to $20 per vehicle Sunday through Thursday and $25 per vehicle Friday and Saturday.

While many initially blamed the City of Jonesboro for the price hike, they said in a post that the attraction is privately operated.

“Multiple commenters have mistakenly contacted the City about Christmas at the Park pricing. This is a privately operated attraction, but the City has contacted the ownership and is working on ways to reduce cost to the operator and visitors. With the kindness of some prospective donors, we hope to find a way to reduce prices shortly.”

The Christmas at the Park Facebook page said their primary goal is to bring a Christmas attraction to serve the community.

“Christmas at the Park is operated by a small group of people who wanted to bring a Christmas attraction to Jonesboro. We all volunteer our time and money to make this happen. This is a labor of love, certainly not something we do for profit. Our goal is to give Jonesboro a place to make holiday memories and for the project to at least break even. The price is set based on how many cars we expect for the season and how much it costs to operate,” the post stated. “We heard you. Now we NEED you. ALL of you. To come to Christmas at the Park. And support it. More cars than ever. More visitors than ever. We can’t wait to see you.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash
The Twilight Skating Rink hosted its ‘Stuff the Rink’ Thanksgiving potluck and food drive on...
Skaters give back before skating rink closes its doors
The crash report says Larry Stevens, 66, was driving in the Blue Agave parking lot when his...
One killed, four injured after truck crashes through restaurant
Researchers revealed Arkansas to be one of several states home to the most successful people.
Arkansas ranks among top ten states for most billionaires, study shows
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says

Latest News

Manila residents Mason Mullen and Billy Morris traveled to Jonesboro to take advantage of the...
Holiday shoppers hunting down the best deals in town
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Christmas parades and events throughout Region 8: What you need to know
The Twilight Skating Rink hosted its ‘Stuff the Rink’ Thanksgiving potluck and food drive on...
Skaters give back before skating rink closes its doors
They served 600 lbs of turkey, 90 gallons of green beans, 620 lbs of mashed potatoes, 134 pans...
Record-breaking 2,238 meals served at annual Thanksgiving community dinner
A family in Bono getting the car packed and ready to go for a trip to see family.
Drivers hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving