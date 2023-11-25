Christmas Tree Plantation sees influx after Thanksgiving

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Thanksgiving celebrations coming to an end many people are turning their attention to Christmas, and that all starts with a tree.

It was a packed house at the Jonesboro Christmas Tree Plantation on Saturday, the farm has been a holiday staple for over 40 years.

Owner Rocky Clemens talked about how they have seen more people getting their trees in November.

“People are just putting their trees up earlier, you know in the very old days, 100 years ago people would put their trees up the night before Christmas, then it was sometime in December and now it is pretty much Thanksgiving weekend,” Clemens said.

Clemens said he loves seeing generations of families coming by to get a tree, and wreath, and enjoy some holiday treats.

