Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Christmas Tree Plantation sees influx after Thanksgiving

A couple looking around the Christmas Tree Plantation to find the perfect tree to bring home.
A couple looking around the Christmas Tree Plantation to find the perfect tree to bring home.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Thanksgiving celebrations coming to an end many people are turning their attention to Christmas, and that all starts with a tree.

It was a packed house at the Jonesboro Christmas Tree Plantation on Saturday, the farm has been a holiday staple for over 40 years.

Owner Rocky Clemens talked about how they have seen more people getting their trees in November.

“People are just putting their trees up earlier, you know in the very old days, 100 years ago people would put their trees up the night before Christmas, then it was sometime in December and now it is pretty much Thanksgiving weekend,” Clemens said.

Clemens said he loves seeing generations of families coming by to get a tree, and wreath, and enjoy some holiday treats.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash
The Twilight Skating Rink hosted its ‘Stuff the Rink’ Thanksgiving potluck and food drive on...
Skaters give back before skating rink closes its doors
The crash report says Larry Stevens, 66, was driving in the Blue Agave parking lot when his...
One killed, four injured after truck crashes through restaurant
Researchers revealed Arkansas to be one of several states home to the most successful people.
Arkansas ranks among top ten states for most billionaires, study shows
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says

Latest News

A costumer in Verb doing her best to support local store on Small Business Saturday.
Local stores looking to cash in on Small Business Saturday
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
Manila residents Mason Mullen and Billy Morris traveled to Jonesboro to take advantage of the...
Holiday shoppers hunting down the best deals in town
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Christmas parades and events throughout Region 8: What you need to know
The Twilight Skating Rink hosted its ‘Stuff the Rink’ Thanksgiving potluck and food drive on...
Skaters give back before skating rink closes its doors