Local stores looking to cash in on Small Business Saturday

A costumer in Verb doing her best to support local store on Small Business Saturday.
A costumer in Verb doing her best to support local store on Small Business Saturday.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Small Business Saturday is a day when many choose to shop locally as opposed to major sites, and many business owners are thankful saying they wouldn’t be able to survive without it.

At Verb Bookstore in Jonesboro, it is a day that is important to them but not one that they always want to rely on.

“We need your support every day, remember to shop locally and shop small as often as you can,” Sari Harlow said.

Sari Harlow is the Owner of Verb and said one thing they are thankful for this Thanksgiving is that for the time being they are still on the only bookstore in Jonesboro with the Barnes and Noble opening being delayed.

“We are thrilled to have another holiday season here as the only bookstore in Jonesboro and the only independent bookstore that has been here for the last decade or so,” Harlow said.

Harlow said she understands there are things larger stores can do that they can’t, but stressed it is all about supporting your neighbors.

“We understand that you can probably find what we sell here for cheaper online or at big stores, but you are not going to find the service or the people that really care about books and our community the way that we do,” Harlow said.

On Saturday the store teamed up with other local businesses around the block to offer gift cards to anyone who stopped into Verb, Story Coffee, and Native Brew Works.

Harlow said partnerships like this are what makes them not like the rest.

“That’s really what makes us different, we are not just a retail transaction we are a real community cornerstone or at least that is what we are trying to be,” Harlow said.

