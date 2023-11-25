Stores look to cash in on ‘Small Business Saturday’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Shops at The Uptown will continue holiday discounts for ‘Small Business Saturday.”

The locally-owned women’s clothing boutique SteamRoller Blues is continuing its Black Friday deals for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25. The store recently moved storefronts in August and is now located at The Uptown, 2206 E Highland Dr. Suite 150.

The old storefront on Nettleton Avenue stood in the same location for 20 years. SRB’s Account Manager Misty May said she thinks the move prepped them for the busiest time of the year.

“It’s been a great turnout here in the [new] location,” May said. “Having new customers walk in and walk by, that normally probably would not have visited us at the other store.”

She said in light of Small Business Saturday, the boutique is marking sale items anywhere from 50-75% off.

Susanna Townsend with Gamble Home Express said if you didn’t get the chance to shop today, you can still expect big bargains tomorrow.

“We did mark some more things down this morning; 75% off lots of sectionals,” Townsend said. “Trying to clear everything out to bring in new stuff for the new year.”

